U.S. housing secretary looking to restore Trump cuts to fair housing laws

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary Marcia Fudge said on Thursday that the agency is looking at whether the Biden administration can restore fair housing provisions stripped by former president Donald Trump.

The Trump administration made several changes that critics say watered down the Fair Housing Act, which helps prevent discrimination in the sale, rental or financing of housing.