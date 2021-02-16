U.S. says it will start processing certain asylum seekers on Friday

FILE PHOTO: A member of the Mexican National Guard patrols on the banks of the Rio Bravo river as he tries to control the influx of migrants crossing toward the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration will begin processing cases of certain eligible asylum seekers starting on Friday, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday as the Biden administration seeks to end the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols program.

“Individuals should not take any action at this time and should remain where they are to await further instructions. We will soon announce a virtual registration process that will be accessible from any location,” the statement said.