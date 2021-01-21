Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Biden administration will pause some U.S. deportations for 100 days: DHS

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Joe Biden swears in presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The new administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will pause some deportations for 100 days in order to ensure “fair and effective immigration enforcement” and focus on U.S.-Mexico border security and the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Department of Homeland Security memo issued late Wednesday.

Biden promised the deportation moratorium on the campaign trail.

Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington and Mimi Dwyer in Los Angeles; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

