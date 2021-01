FILE PHOTO: A view of inside U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) detention facility shows detainees inside fenced areas at Rio Grande Valley Centralized Processing Center in Rio Grande City, Texas, U.S., June 17, 2018. Courtesy CBP/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will issue executive orders on immigration next week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

Reuters reported earlier this week that the directives had been planned for Friday, but had been delayed.