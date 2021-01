FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks before signing executive orders strengthening access to affordable healthcare at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to sign a directive modernizing the U.S. immigration system on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

“On Tuesday, President Biden will deliver remarks and sign an executive order advancing his priority to modernize our immigration system,” she told reporters at a daily briefing on Friday.