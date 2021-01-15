Washington to see 'new normal' for security after Biden inauguration: DC mayor

FILE PHOTO: District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a news conference about the COVID-19 vaccine with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Surgeon General Jerome Adams at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., U.S. December 14, 2020. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Friday that even after the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20 the city will have to maintain heightened security in light of the Capitol rights.

Asked if the extensive security measures around the city would be reversed after the inauguration, Bowser said, “We are going to go back to a new normal,” she said.

“I think our entire country is going to have to deal with how our intelligence apparatus, security apparatus at every level deal with a very real and present threat to our nation.”