Virginia-DC bridges to close to enhance Biden inauguration security

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Four major bridges between Virginia and downtown Washington, DC will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic for 48 hours on President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week to enhance security measures, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said on Friday.

Northam said in a statement along with members of Virginia’s congressional delegation that the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge, the Arlington Memorial Bridge, the Interstate 395 Bridge, and the 14th Street Bridge will close from 6 a.m. EST on Jan. 19 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 21.

The closures were the result of an agreement with U.S. Secret Service, which is overseeing security for the event.