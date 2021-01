U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump wrote a very generous letter to him.

“The president wrote a very generous letter,” Biden told reporters at the White House. “Because it was private, I won’t talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous.”