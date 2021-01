U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks about his plan to administer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines to the U.S. population during a news conference at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Friday that he feels safe taking his oath of office publicly next week.

After speaking about his COVID-19 vaccination plan, a reporter asked Biden if he feels comfortable despite intelligence briefings outlining Inauguration Day security threats.

“Yes,” Biden said.