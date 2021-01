FILE PHOTO: Security fencing surrounds the U.S. Capitol days after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, U.S. January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday approved an emergency declaration for Washington that lasts through Jan. 24, the White House said, after authorities warned of security threats to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.