Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Autos

McConnell says Republicans hoping for infrastructure deal with Biden

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a news conference with fellow Republican senators on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 25, 2021. REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that Republicans are still hoping to reach a bipartisan agreement with President Joe Biden on an infrastructure package of “maybe $1 trillion” that would be fully paid for.

“I don’t know whether we’re going to reach an agreement or not,” McConnell said during an appearance in Paducah, Kentucky.

He spoke a day after Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito met Biden on infrastructure at the White House. McConnell said he talked to Capito before and after the meeting.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up