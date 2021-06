FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has not yet decided whether to support a bipartisan infrastructure proposal here being presented to Democratic President Joe Biden on Thursday, Republican Senator Rob Portman told reporters.