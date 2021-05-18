Senate Republicans don't offer Biden aides new infrastructure plan

FILE PHOTO: Senator Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV) speaks at the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on proposed budget estimates and justification for FY2018 for the Treasury Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican lawmakers met on Tuesday with top officials from President Joe Biden’s administration to seek common ground on an infrastructure proposal but did not unveil a new plan of their own, according to a congressional aide.

Senator Shelly Moore Capito, who is leading the Republican effort, has announced a $568 billion plan here, far short of Biden's $2.3 trillion plan package. A bipartisan group of senators has discussed a package of roughly $1 trillion.

Capito was one of several Republicans meeting with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo at the U.S. Capitol.

Biden’s administration has said it is willing to work with Republicans but also will forge ahead with only Democratic support if necessary. The White House had set a Tuesday deadline for any Republican counter-proposal, but Republicans were not likely to meet it, Capito spokeswoman Kelly Moore said.

Biden’s mammoth infrastructure proposal includes traditional projects to revitalize roads and bridges, but would also seek to address climate change and social issues such as elder care. The president said he would pay for the plan by raising taxes on U.S. corporations.

Republicans have rejected Biden’s proposal as too broad and too expensive and instead have sought to reach a bipartisan deal that focuses on roads, bridges, waterways and broadband access.

Democrats have floated a two-track approach that would include a smaller bipartisan package, as well as more sweeping legislation that they could enact without Republican support through a process known as reconciliation.