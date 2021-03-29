Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Industrials

Biden has a plan to pay for massive infrastructure proposal: Psaki

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slideshow ( 2 images )

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will outline his plan for rebuilding America’s infrastructure in remarks on Wednesday and he has a plan to pay for it dollar for dollar, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

The plan is estimated to cost around $3 trillion. “The president has a plan to fix the infrastructure of our country …and he has a plan to pay for it,” Psaki said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up