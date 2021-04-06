White House says it does not anticipate any policy moves on Iran amid talks

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is not anticipating any changes on Iran policy amid negotiations over reinstating the 2015 nuclear deal severed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

The United States and Iran are holding indirect talks this week in Vienna over a return to the accord.

“We’ve been clear that we are not taking, not anticipating any steps at this moment. We’ll allow the negotiations to continue,” Psaki said.