U.S. President Joe Biden speaks prior to signing the "Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Extension Act of 2021" into law in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will roll out a roughly $2 trillion job and infrastructure spending plan on Wednesday that will fund road and bridge projects alongside job initiatives over 8 years, according to two sources familiar with the plan.