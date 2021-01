FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks during a televised speech on the current economic and health crises at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming chief of staff Ron Klain said on Friday Biden has had polite, straightforward talks with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell about the need to get his Cabinet appointed.

Klain made the comment in an interview with the Washington Post.