(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming chief of staff Ron Klain said on Friday he expects the United States to hit 500,000 COVID-19 deaths next month.

Klain made the comment in an online interview with the Washington Post.

Klain added that he was confident that law enforcement would ensure a safe inauguration for Biden on Jan. 20.