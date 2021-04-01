White House says Biden aides will host meeting on supply chain issues

U.S. President Joe Biden is flanked by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as he holds a Cabinet meeting in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two top White House aides will host a meeting on the resiliency of the U.S. supply chain amid a broader policy review on the issue, an official said on Thursday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the meeting would be hosted by Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan and a top economic aide, Brian Deese. She did not provide further details on when the meeting would take place, who else would attend, or what would be discussed.