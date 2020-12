FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden pauses as he delivers a televised address to the nation, after the U.S. Electoral College formally confirmed his victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, from Biden's transition headquarters at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday he had spoken with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and the two of them agreed to get together soon.

“While we disagree on a lot of things, there are things we can work together on,” Biden told reporters. “We agreed to get together sooner (rather) than later.”