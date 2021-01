FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press briefing after a meeting with President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould El-Ghazouani at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, January 14, 2021. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden, in a call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday, reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the alliance’s collective defense, the White House said in a statement.