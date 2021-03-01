Senate panel to vote Wednesday on three Biden nominees, including trade pick Tai: source

FILE PHOTO: Katherine Tai, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be U.S. Trade Representative, speaks after Biden announced her nomination during a fresh round of nominations and appointments at a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate Finance Committee will vote on Wednesday on three nominees for key jobs in the Biden administration, including Katherine Tai as trade czar and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as U.S. health secretary, a source familiar with the matter said.

The committee will also vote on the nomination of Wally Adeyemo, a former top aide to President Barack Obama, for the No. 2 job at the U.S. Treasury, the source said.