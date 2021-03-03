Senate panel ties on HHS nominee Becerra, advances USTR, Treasury nominees

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday voted to approve President Joe Biden’s nominees for U.S. Trade Representative and Deputy Treasury Secretary, but deadlocked on Health and Human Services nominee Xavier Becerra, leaving next steps in question.

Slideshow ( 3 images )

The approval votes for USTR nominee Katherine Tai and Treasury nominee Wally Adeyemo send their nominations to the full Senate.

Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said he would report the 14-14 tie vote on Becerra to the Secretary of the Senate for a decision on how to proceed from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

The next steps were unclear, as the tie vote along party lines is subject to new rules worked out between Democrats and Republicans to deal with the unusual 50-50 split between the parties in the Senate.

According to the rules here approved on Feb. 3, in the event of a committee tie vote, "the Majority Leader or the Minority Leader may, only after consultation with the Chairman and Ranking Member of the committee, make a motion to discharge such measure or matter" in a full Senate vote.

The two sides would have four hours to debate the matter. Democrats currently hold the advantage in Senate floor votes because Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking 51st vote.

Two Finance Committee Republicans on Wednesday said they had opposed Becerra because of a lack of past healthcare experience and because of his challenges as California Attorney General to HHS authorities to grant religious conscience waivers to Obamacare mandates to provide coverage for contraception.

“His qualifications to be HHS Secretary seem to be minimal beyond suing HHS,” said Senator Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican who is also a physician.

Senator Mike Crapo, the top Republican on the panel, said he opposed Becerra because of his challenges on behalf of California to HHS authorities on contraception.

Tai’s and Adeyemo’s nominations were approved by the Finance Committee on voice votes, indicating no significant opposition.

In choosing Becerra, a fellow Democrat and a Latino former congressman, Biden picked an administrator with a long record of supporting the Affordable Care Act - former President Barack Obama’s key domestic policy achievement. Biden has said he wants to improve the ACA, which relies on private insurers rather than launch a new government-provided healthcare program.