White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki arrives to hold the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States still has a vital interest in deterring North Korea and will begin a thorough policy review of the current situation, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday, adding that the Biden administration would work with allies on the matter.

