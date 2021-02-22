White House still sees a path to confirmation of budget director nominee

FILE PHOTO: Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), is sworn in before giving he opening statement at a hearing with the Senate Committee on the Budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2021. Anna Moneymaker/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it still sees a path to confirming budget director nominee Neera Tanden and will continue to support her after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin expressed opposition to her nomination.

“The president nominated her because he believes she’d be a stellar OMB (Office of Management and Budget) director...we’ll continue to work in supporting her nomination,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing on Monday.