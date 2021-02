U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a foreign policy address as Vice President Kamala Harris listens during a visit to the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will seek to raise the annual refugee cap to 125,000, he said during a speech at the U.S. State Department on Thursday.

Biden also said he would approve an executive order that would restore the U.S. refugee resettlement program, which he said was “badly damaged.”