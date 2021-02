U.S. President Joe Biden delivers holds a semiconductor chip as he speaks prior to signing an executive order, aimed at addressing a global semiconductor chip shortage, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he will push for funding for semiconductor legislation following a meeting with bipartisan group of lawmakers about supply chain issues.

The semiconductor industry has been urging the Biden administration and Congress to fund semiconductor incentives included in last year’s National Defense Authorization Act.