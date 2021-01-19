U.S. secretary of state nominee believes there is strong foundation to build a bipartisan China policy

Antony J. Blinken, of New York, speaks during his confirmation hearing to be Secretary of State before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. January 19, 2021. Alex Edelman/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said on Tuesday he believed President Donald Trump was right in taking a tougher approach to China, even if he did not agree with the way he went about it.

Blinken also told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee there was “no doubt” China posed the most significant challenge to the United States of any nation, and added he believed there was a very strong foundation to build a bipartisan policy towards Beijing.