Iran's nuclear 'breakout time' has shrunk to three-four months, Biden's top diplomat pick says

Antony J. Blinken, of New York, speaks during his confirmation hearing to be Secretary of State before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. January 19, 2021. Alex Edelman/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The time it would take Iran to make enough fissile material for a single nuclear weapon has fallen to three or four months from over a year under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, President-elect Joe Biden’s choice to be the top U.S. diplomat said on Tuesday.

“The breakout time - the time it would take Iran to produce enough fissile material for one weapon - has gone from beyond a year, as it was under the JCPOA, to about three or four months, based at least on public reporting,” Secretary of State-designate Antony Blinken told lawmakers, referring to the pact, whose formal name is the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.