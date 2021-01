FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden walks into the Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected on Thursday to unveil a $1.9 trillion spending package to combat coronavirus and its impact on the economy, the New York Times reported, citing two people familiar with the plans.