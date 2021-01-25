Biden says he is open to negotiating the proposed $1,400 COVID stimulus checks

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that he is open to negotiating the eligibility requirements of his proposed $1,4000 COVID stimulus check, a nod to lawmakers who have said they should be more targeted to lower-incomes.

The previous round of stimulus checks, including the $600-per-person check approved in December, was generally limited to individuals earning less than $75,000 a year and married couples earning less than $150,000.