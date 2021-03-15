Biden would not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000: White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, U.S., March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden remains committed to his campaign pledge that no one earning less than $400,000 should see an increase in their taxes, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

Psaki said the Biden administration was working closely with members of Congress about how best to fund plans for an ambitious infrastructure package, but those plans had not been finalized yet.

“His priority and focus has always been on people paying their fair share, and also focusing on corporations that may not be paying their fair either,” Psaki said. “That remains his overarching approach, but there isn’t a package yet.”