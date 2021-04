U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday there is room for compromise on the White House’s proposal to raise corporate tax rates to 28% to help pay for the more than $2 trillion infrastructure proposal.