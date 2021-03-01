Biden's USTR pick vows to fight China's 'unfair' practices

FILE PHOTO: Katherine C. Tai addresses the Senate Finance committee hearings to examine her nomination to be United States Trade Representative, with the rank of Ambassador, in Washington, DC February 25, 2021. Bill O'Leary/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden’s trade nominee Katherine Tai said on Monday she will work to fight a range of “unfair” Chinese trade and economic practices and would treat Chinese censorship as a trade barrier.

In written answers to senators’ questions following her confirmation hearing last week, Tai said she will seek to use the enforcement consultation process in former president Donald Trump’s “Phase 1” trade deal with China to ensure the protection of American intellectual property.

“I am open to exploring a wide range of options to address our longstanding problems with China’s unfair trade practices, including bilateral talks,” Tai wrote. “However, I will not hesitate to act if those talks prove ineffective,” she added, without naming specific consequences.