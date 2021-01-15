U.S. Senate panel to hold Jan. 21 hearing for transportation nominee

FILE PHOTO: Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be secretary of transportation, reacts to his nomination during a news conference at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee will hold a Jan. 21 confirmation hearing on the nomination of former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg to head the Transportation Department.

Buttigieg was tapped by President-elect Joe Biden to head the department that oversees aviation, highways, vehicles, pipelines and transit. On Thursday, Biden proposed $20 billion in additional government assistance to help struggling U.S. transit systems that have seen a massive falloff in ridership amid the COVID-19 pandemic.