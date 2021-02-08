U.S. transportation chief will quarantine for 14 days after agent tests positive

FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg, U.S. secretary of transportation nominee for U.S. President Joe Biden, listens during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, U.S., January 21, 2021. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will quarantine for 14 days after a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the department said.

The department said Buttigieg underwent routine PCR testing for COVID-19 earlier on Monday and COVID-19 was not detected, nor has he showed any symptoms.

Buttigieg received the first dose of the vaccination in recent weeks, and will receive the second dose when his quarantine is completed. Buttigieg appeared in public on Friday at an event at Union Station and wore a mask except when he delivered remarks.