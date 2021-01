FILE PHOTO: National Guard personnel and pharmacists from Safeway and Albertsons administer vaccines at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mass vaccination site at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, Washington, U.S. January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday the Department of Health and Human Services will amend rules to allow recently retired doctors and nurses to administer the coronavirus vaccine to Americans, as it seeks to ramp up the vaccine roll-out across the country.