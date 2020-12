U.S. President-elect Joe Biden receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital, in Newark, Delaware, U.S. December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

NEWARK, Del. (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer Inc COVID-19 vaccine on Monday at a hospital in Newark, Delaware, and he urged Americans to get the vaccine when it is available.