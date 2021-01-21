Biden says U.S. coronavirus death toll will probably top 500,000 next month

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus will probably top 500,000 next month, painting a grim picture of what he said will be a difficult battle.
In a White House event, Biden said the rollout of the vaccine has been a “dismal failure so far.”
“Things are going to continue to get worse before they get better,” Biden said.
Reporting By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese
