Battle for voting rights is not over in Georgia, Biden says

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks after meeting with Asian-American leaders to discuss "the ongoing attacks and threats against the community," during a stop at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ATLANTA (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday the battle for voting rights in the state of Georgia was not over.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited Georgia on Friday to meet with Asian-American community leaders after a deadly shooting rampage in the state, shifting the focus of a trip originally planned to promote the newly enacted $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.