U.S. Treasury nominee Yellen says China guilty of 'horrendous' rights abuses

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China is guilty of “horrendous human rights abuses,” Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for Treasury Secretary, told lawmakers on Tuesday.
Yellen, former chair of the Federal Reserve, said the United States needed to make investments to enable it to compete with China, which she described as the most important strategic competitor to the United States.
Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.