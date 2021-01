FILE PHOTO: Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) arrives before the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will vote on Janet Yellen’s nomination to be Treasury secretary on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday.