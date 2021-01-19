Yellen knows 'going small' on economic relief would be big mistake: Wyden

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) speaks during the Senate Finance Committee hearing on examining 2020 filing season amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 30, 2020. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to head the U.S. Treasury, knows the importance of taking quick and significant steps to bolster the U.S. economy, the top Democrat on the committee told her nomination hearing.

“The good news is that Chair Yellen knows that going small with economic relief would be a big mistake,” Ron Wyden, ranking Democrat on the committee, said at the hearing for the former chair of the Federal Reserve.

Wyden said nobody deserved more credit than Yellen for the longest economic expansion in U.S. history, and said she ought to be confirmed on Day one of the Biden administration.