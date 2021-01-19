Democrat Wyden wants Thursday vote on Yellen as U.S. Treasury secretary

Ranking Member Ron Wyden (D-OR) speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing to examine the expected nomination of Janet Yellen to be Secretary of the Treasury on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, said he would push for a Thursday vote to confirm former Fed Chair Janet Yellen as the next Treasury secretary.

“As we continue to deal with the worst economic crisis in a century, it’s critically important that she be leading the Treasury Department as soon as possible,” Wyden said in a statement on Tuesday after Yellen’s confirmation hearing.