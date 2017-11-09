Argentina industry chamber says U.S. biodiesel market closed

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department’s decision to set final anti-subsidy duties on biodiesel imports from Argentina confirmed the U.S. market is closed to Argentine producers, biofuel chamber Carbio said in a statement on Thursday.

Carbio said the decision had no technical basis and would complicate recent economic reforms in Argentina by cutting off the product that represented a quarter of all Argentine exports to the United States. Carbio said it would work with the Argentine government to achieve a reversal.