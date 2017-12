CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. biodiesel production fell to 146 million gallons in October from 147 million gallons a month earlier,

the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a report on Friday.

Soybean oil remained the largest biodiesel feedstock, with 577 million lbs used in October. In September,

soyoil used in biodiesel production was 604 million lbs.