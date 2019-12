CHICAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. biodiesel production rose to 144 million gallons in October from 142 million gallons a month earlier,

the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a report on Tuesday.

Soybean oil remained the largest biodiesel feedstock, with 558 million lbs used in October, or about 51 percent of the total. In September,

soyoil used in biodiesel production was 599 million lbs.