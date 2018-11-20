Environment
November 20, 2018 / 8:13 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Exclusive: Chevron granted waiver from U.S. biofuel laws at Utah plant - source

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Chevron gas station sign is shown in Cardiff, California, in this January 25, 2016 photo. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted oil major Chevron Corp a 2017 hardship waiver from the country’s biofuel laws for its Utah plant earlier this year, according to a source familiar with the company’s operations.

Chevron, which reported a net income of $9.2 billion in 2017, becomes the largest known company to be awarded a hardship waiver from the EPA. The waivers, which have grown significantly under the Trump administration, have angered corn-belt farmers who say it hurts demand for ethanol and other biofuels.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Chris Prentice

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.