Exclusive: Chevron granted waiver from U.S. biofuel laws at Utah plant - source

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted oil major Chevron Corp a 2017 hardship waiver from the country’s biofuel laws for its Utah plant earlier this year, according to a source familiar with the company’s operations.

Chevron, which reported a net income of $9.2 billion in 2017, becomes the largest known company to be awarded a hardship waiver from the EPA. The waivers, which have grown significantly under the Trump administration, have angered corn-belt farmers who say it hurts demand for ethanol and other biofuels.