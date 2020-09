NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. renewable fuel credits traded at their highest since March 2018 on Wednesday after a Reuters report said the Trump administration plans to deny oil refiner requests for retroactive waivers from U.S. biofuel laws.

Renewable fuel (D6) credits RIN-D6-US for 2020 traded at 55 cents each on Wednesday, up almost 18% from the previous session, traders said.