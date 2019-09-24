EPA granted full biofuel waivers to U.S. refineries despite energy dept recommendations: memo

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sign is seen on the podium at EPA headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen

(Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted some refineries full waivers from biofuels regulations for the 2018 compliance year even though the Department of Energy had recommended only partial exemptions, according to an EPA memo seen by Reuters.

The Trump administration’s decision in August to grant 31 full waivers to small refineries, freeing them from their obligation to blend biofuels like ethanol into their fuel, angered the U.S. corn lobby and led President Donald Trump to promise a “giant package” to farmers that would boost the ethanol market. That plan has yet to be released.